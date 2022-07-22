A thunderstorm hit Madisonville in the early afternoon hours of Saturday, July 2, killing one man and leaving another badly injured, while forcing the city of Madisonville to cancel that afternoon’s events at the annual 4th Fest at the City Park.
When the weather turned nice just a couple of hours later, it left some local residents scratching their heads. After nearly a month of record high temperatures in Hopkins County, that afternoon around the time Darryl Van Leer was scheduled to take the stage, it was sunny and cool, with temperatures around 70. Some would say perfect weather for an outdoor concert.
Mayor Kevin Cotton said there was more to the story than just that.
“We had just a few minutes to make a decision,” Cotton explained. “At that time we had just had two people struck by lighting just three miles away from the concert. We’d had two inches of rain reported and Baptist Health had recorded 60 mph winds.”
Cotton said city administrators were watching not just the weather coverage on 14 WFIE, but they were also monitoring three different weather radars. All four sources, he said, were calling for a second round of storms later in the afternoon.
“There was another storm front on the radar that was supposed to hit us,” he said. “But it didn’t.”
The city was obligated to pay the performers whether they took the stage or not. In all that amounted to $36,500 in artists fees the city had to pay out, despite the concert being canceled.
According to Cotton, however, its not as bad as its sounds. As with any event the city hosts, 4th Fest and Praise in the Park were insured. That insurance will reimburse the city for 100% of the lost artist fees. That $36,500 will go back into fund that the city uses to pay for events and can be used at a later time.
In addition, Cotton said that Van Leer has agreed to come back and do another show at a later date to make up for the missed performance.
“The decision was made with the safety of our community and our visitors in mind,” said Cotton.
