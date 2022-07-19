During last night’s city council meeting, council members took a roll call vote to accept the bid for the Ahlstrom Sanitary Sewer Extension Project. Other than councilman Adam Townsend, who abstained, the vote was a unanimous yes, passing the acceptance of this project.
According to Mayor Kevin Cotton, the city was able to lower the price of this project by purchasing the pipe and taking the asphalt costs out of the bid packet.
Although still coming in under budget, the cost of this project is expected to be $326,650.43. This will be separate from the West Nole Interceptor.
