Hopkins County Young Professionals presents the 2023 Hopkins County Hall of Fame Dinner on Tuesday, July 18.
The event will be at 5:30 p.m. in Event Barn A at Mahr Park Arboretum. Chad Menser, with HCYP, said the event will honor and celebrate extraordinary individuals who have made an indelible mark on the community.
“We are proud to recognize and pay tribute to the exceptional achievements of four remarkable individuals who have shaped Hopkins County’s history and left an enduring legacy,” he said.
The nominees being honored are Katherine Van Hooser, the chief engineer at the Marshall Space Flight Center; Dr. Judith Rhoads, president of Madisonville Community College from 1998-2016; City of Earlington Mayor Albert Jackson, international basketball player, teacher, and founder of Limitless Achievement Inc.; and Jerry Rhoads, attorney and former State Senator from 2003-2014.
Menser said this event is an opportunity to recognize their remarkable achievements and express our gratitude for their contributions to the community’s growth and development.
Rusty Tabor, a Hopkins County native and singer/songwriter, will be performing throughout the night. He has been a published songwriter since 2001, having written songs recorded by Billy Ray Cyrus, Trent Tomlinson, Air Supply, Bradley Walker, and Drew Fish Band.
Tickets are limited and cost $50 per person. To purchase tickets, contact Laura Faulk at First United Bank at lfaulk@efirstunitedbank.com or visit the official event page at eventbrite.com for the 2023 Hopkins County Hall of Fame Dinner.
