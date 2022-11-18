During this week's city council and fiscal court meetings, a proclamation was read to honor and celebrate all of the nurse practitioners in Hopkins County, thanking them for their countless efforts and selfless work in the community.
National Nurse Practitioner (NP) Week, celebrated November 13-19, is an annual celebration recognizing the incredible contributions of NP professionals. This year, the theme for NP Week is “Rising to Meet the Needs of Patients.” More than 355,000 NPs are licensed to practice in the United States and continuously bring vital solutions to patients in all community settings.
