On Friday at the special called meeting, the Hanson City Commission unanimously approved a 12.5% water rate increase for the city.
During the second reading, Hanson City Clerk Casey Pearson said the increase will be effective starting Friday, but will not reflect in the billing until March 1.
Hanson Mayor Jimmy Epley said the water rate increase is because the city is still losing money due to all the leaks in the system.
“We had to make sure that the water can take care of itself,” he said. “This was the only way we could do it until we get more of these leaks fixed.”
The system was in worse shape than the commission originally thought, he said, and with the rise in material costs, fixing the leaks is costing more money than planned.
“We weren’t anticipating all of our supplies and costs to increase like they did,” said Epley.
The increase was suggested by Kentucky Rural Water to help the city break even, he said. The city tried to only get by with half of the suggested rate but realized it would not be enough, the leaks were costing too much.
The commission also heard the first reading for an amendment to zoning. The amendment would allow driveways in all R1, R2, R3, and R4 zoning districts to have a minimum 18 inch set back from the side property lines to the side setback.
Epley said the amendment was to be more in line with what the Hopkins County Planning and Zoning recommend in Madisonville.
“We had five feet, but it was so vague we needed something that we could all stand behind,” he said. “That way we are all uniform, and it makes it easier for the zoning.”
The second reading for the zoning amendment will be at the Hanson City Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Hanson City Hall.
