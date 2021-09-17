The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
James Wheeler, 46, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Jason McGregory, 38, of Paducah, was charged Wednesday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Holly Phelps, 25, of Dawson Springs, was charged Wednesday with public intoxication, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and first-degree criminal mischief.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.