As the Madisonville Community College prepares for a new semester on Jan. 10, they still need precautions against COVID-19 and ways to help students after the tornado.
MCC Vice-president Jay Parrent said the college will continue with the Healthy at MCC protocols that they started the year with.
“We are going to continue to advocate social distancing in places on campus, and we are going to continue with our mask requirement to start the semester,” said Parrent.
The college will continue to pay close attention to what happens with the Omicron variant and future variants, but the plan is to continue to mask.
He said with COVID-19 still around, classes will continue to be a combination of in-person and online.
“We will still have some that will be in-person primarily, and we still have several online courses available,” said Parrent.
MCC has been very blessed so far that the protocols have prevented any widespread transmission of COVID-19 on campus and seem to be working well.
While preparing for COVID-19 precautions, MCC also has to worry about its students and faculty affected by the tornado.
Parrent said while the tornadoes did not affect the school itself, the college did reach out to students and faculty who were affected.
“We have tried to provide all the supports the college can with just supplies, goods, and referrals to various resource agencies and to do whatever we can to help those students and their families,” he said.
The college set up the MCC Student and Family Relief Fund for students, faculty, and staff who were impacted by the tornadoes. He said they have been raising money for the fund since the storms hit to help provide extra assistance as needed.
As soon as faculty returns to the school on Jan. 4, they will be able to assist students in getting the help they need.
“Once we get back, our advancement office will have instructions on how to apply, and it will be similar to our regular Student Emergency Fund, which students also have access to,” said Parrent. “We have a couple of different ways students can get some financial help if they need it for any expenses that might come up.”
He said the college has so many good resources and support structures built in for students that the college is hopeful students will continue their education.
He said potential students have plenty of time to register for the semester, since the deadline is Friday, Jan. 7.
“We are just excited to get back to it for another semester,” he said.
Potential students can enroll for classes online or at the college enrollment center in the John Gray building on the north campus. The advancement office is also located in the John Gray building.
