The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a service began on Friday to expand options for residents to renew their state driver’s license and ID cards remotely through a mail-in renewal program.
The service is part of the efforts to transfer licensing services to the KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices from the Circuit Court Clerks offices.
One regional office is located in Madisonville at 56 Federal Street.
The program offers the renewal of a four year driver’s license, combo motorcycle and operator license or ID card.
The card must expire within six months or has been expired for less than a year, and the applicant wants to maintain the same card version as their current license.
Residents can also request new IDs to update their address, and one valid proof of address change is required, and can also request replacement cards.
Renewal forms can be downloaded and printed on www.drive.ky.gov, and may be mailed to the KYTC’s Division of Driver LIcensing at 200 Metro Street in Frankfort, KY 40622. Forms also can be emailed to KYTC.DDLLicenseRenewal@ky.gov.
Forms can also be picked up at the regional offices.
The mail-in renewal option does not apply to those who are upgrading from standard-issue license to a REAL ID, renewals that involve name updates or those who would like a card with an eight year renewal cycle.
