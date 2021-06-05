Former Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Terry Vick was honored on Thursday in a ceremony held by the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation and the Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond.
Several Hopkins County deputies — including Sheriff Matt Sanderson — attended the ceremony and many more from Hopkins County tuned in to the Facebook Live event to pay their respects to Vick, who died in a car crash on April 22, 2020 after completing a security detail at a COVID-19 testing site.
“Terry Vick left behind a legacy as an officer who was supportive, generous and loving,” said Gov. Andy Beshear at the ceremony on Thursday. “Let’s honor those lost, remember their families and remind our communities that we stand together with them in gratitude to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice. Through this tradition of remembrance, our heroes can live on forever.”
“It was a nice ceremony,” said Sanderson.
Vick performed numerous duties in the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office — serving as an SRO for Hanson Elementary School and other deputy duties on the road.
“He helped worked the road for us too,” said Sanderson. “He was still very active and very well thought of. All the rest of the deputies loved him too.”
Vick became a deputy in Hopkins County in September 2019 and had served in Muhlenberg County before that during a 17-year career in law enforcement. Vick ran for jailer there in 2018.
Vick was a 1994 graduate of Muhlenberg South High School. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and he graduated from boot camp from Parris Island in January 1995.
He is survived by his wife Lindsey Vick and two sons, Hunter and Keaton Vick.
Vick’s name was added to the KLEMF monument on Thursday alongside the names of four other officers who lost their lives in 2019 and 2020.
The monument now holds 558 names of Kentucky officers who have died in the line of duty since 1845.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.