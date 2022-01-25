With the deadline to file for races that require a primary set at 4 p.m. today, all eyes will be watching the county clerk’s office and the secretary of state’s office to see if any last minute candidates decide to throw their names into the hat.
Originally set for Friday, Jan. 7, the General Assembly pushed the filing deadline back until today to accommodate changes made to the house and senate districts across the state. Representative Jerry Miller (R) of Eastwood, filed House Bill 323 last Wednesday, which would move Kentucky’s May 17 primary to Aug. 2 for 2022 only. The filing deadline for the 2022 elections would also get pushed back from the current Jan. 25 all the way to May 31. As of press time no action had been taken on that bill.
According to 12th District State Representative Jim Gooch, unless the court takes action to block the redistricting maps, the legislature will likely not take any action on HB 323 and deadlines and primary election will continue as scheduled.
As it currently stands, several races will have primaries this year, including one non-partisan city council race, where councilman Tony Space will face competition from Jimmy Young and Amy Starr Sherman. The top two vote getters in that primary will move on to face each other in a head-to-head battle in November.
Other races that will see primaries this year are the 7th magisterial district, where Ryan W. Stallins will try to unseat fellow Republican Hannah Miner Myers, and the 4th District State Representative race where newcomer Bobby Girvin, retired Madisonville police chief Wade Williams and former Republican Party Chairman David Sharp will contend for the Republican nomination. Williams officially filed on Monday.
Candidates who intend to run in non-partisan races that do not require a primary, such as most city council elections (excluding Madisonville) have until June 7 at 4 p.m. to file.
Complete list of filings for the 2022 electionJudge/Executive: Jack Whitfield Jr (R)
Constable Dist. 1: David Moss (D)
Constable Dist. 2: Darrel R. Todd (D)
Constable Dist. 3: James C. Woodruff (D)
Constable Dist. 4: Justin Slaton (R)
Constable Dist. 5: Bryan S. Anderson (R)
Constable Dist. 6: Scott Mitchell (R)
Constable Dist. 7: Brenda Anderson (R)
Coroner: Dennis H. Mayfield (R)
County Attorney: Chesley “Lee” Riddle (R)
County Clerk: Keenan Alise Cloern (R)
Jailer: Mike Lewis (R)
Jailer: Lydon Logan (D)
Madisonville City Council W1: Misty Lee Cavanaugh (NP)
Madisonville City Council W2: Jimmy Young (NP)
Madisonville City Council W2: Tony Space (NP)
Madisonville City Council W2: Amy Starr Sherman (NP)
Madisonville City Council W3: Adam Townsend (NP)
Madisonville City Council W4: Larry W. Noffsinger (NP)
Madisonville City Council W4: Amy Watson Cruz (NP)
Madisonville City Council W5: Frank Stevenson (NP)
Madisonville City Council W6 : Chad Menser (NP)
Madisonville City Council W6: Glenda P. Wade (NP)
Magistrate Dist. 1: Ricky Whitaker (R)
Magistrate Dist. 2: Timothy D. Whitsell (D)
Magistrate Dist. 2: Buddy Cardwell (R)
Magistrate Dist. 3: Vicki Dickerson Thomison (D)
Magistrate Dist. 4: Ronnie Noel (R)
Magistrate Dist. 5: Kim L. Hudson (D)
Magistrate Dist. 5: Billy Parrish (I)
Magistrate Dist. : Charlie Beshears (D)
Magistrate Dist. 6: James Perry Utley (R)
Magistrate Dist. 7: Ryan W. Stallins (R)
Magistrate Dist. 7: Hannah Miner Myers (R)
Mayor Madisonville: Kevin Cotton (NP)
Mayor Madisonville: Freddie J. Stafford (NP)
PVA: Pamela Jo Adams Baker (D)
PVA: Joe Blue (R)
Sheriff: Matt Sanderson (R)
State Representative 4th District: Bobby Girvin (R)
State Representative 4th District: Byron Hogood (D)
State Representative 4th District: David Sharp (R)
State Senator 4th District: Bruce A. Pritchett (D)
State Senator 4th District: Robert M. “Robby” Mills (R)
Surveyor: Thomas W Crabtree (D)
