Grading work could begin in October for the Madisonville City and Hopkins County joint sports complex project.
At a Madisonville Tourism City Council Committee and Tourism Advisory Board meeting held last week, Mayor Kevin Cotton gave an update on preliminary grading plans that are still being developed.
“Our hope is to have this ready for dirt work by the first of October. We are just a couple of weeks away from getting some new grading plans in,” said Cotton.
Cotton said the entire 23 acres of land the complex will be built on has to be graded for the plans.
“You have to try to plan out far enough what the opportunities are, and one of the things … was a soccer or football field option for outdoors,” he said. “There’s enough room on the property we could put three of those fields on to do either one.”
Cotton said this would be the second phase of the project and is not included in the initial $12 million that is already being used to construct the complex.
“If we come in under budget, then we could look at how much we have left to put into the outdoor fields,” he said. “Grading for it is going to be done already, so we are going to try and put as much infrastructure in as we can while we are going, so we are not ripping something back up.”
Along with the grading plan expected to be completed within the next few weeks, a challenge being faced for the project is waiting on American Engineering and the extension of Midtown Boulevard.
“All of this has to work together,” said Cotton. “They are working on easements and things like that for the grading.”
Cotton said this part of the project is the spine of the complex, and things are still being moved around.
He said the Madisonville City Council and Hopkins County Fiscal Court will have to approve the bid on the grading work.
“To get the project moving quicker, we will probably put it out for bid,” Cotton said.
