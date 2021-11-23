Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Allen Clayton Shoemaker, of Madisonville, was arrested, November 20, for failure to appear in court.
Kyle S. Graziano, of Madisonville, was arrested, November 19, for failure to appear in court.
Jeremy A. Oglesby, of Madisonville, was arrested November 19, for contempt of court, libel/slander, and resistance.
Rachael Vandiver, of Madisonville, was arrested, November 19, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Vandiver was placed under arrest and was transported to Baptist Health ER for blood work where she did consent. Vandiver was then transported to the Hopkins County Jail.
Jacob A. Larkins, of Madisonville, was arrested, November 20, for failure to appear in court.
Cody Lee Parker, of Madisonville, was arrested, November 20, for open alcoholic container in the vehicle and operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Several small liquor bottles were found in the car. Parker was taking to Baptist Health ER where he gave consent to a blood test. Parker was then taken to the Hopkins County Jail.
Stephen B. Dexter, of Madisonville, was arrested, November 21, for public intoxication, drug paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine in the first offense. Dexter is lodged at the Hopkins County Detention Center.
