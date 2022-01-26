Staff Report
Judge/Executive: Jack Whitfield Jr (R)
Judge Executive: Aaron W. Garrett (R)
Constable Dist. 1: David Moss (D)
Constable Dist. 2: Darrel R. Todd (D)
Constable Dist. 3: James C. Woodruff (D)
Constable Dist. 4: Justin Slaton (R)
Constable Dist. 5: Bryan S. Anderson (R)
Constable Dist. 6: Scott Mitchell (R)
Constable Dist. 7: Brenda Anderson (R)
Coroner: Dennis H. Mayfield (R)
County Attorney: Chesley “Lee” Riddle (R)
County Clerk: Keenan Alise Cloern (R)
Jailer: Mike Lewis (R)
Jailer: Lydon Logan (D)
Madisonville City Council W1: Misty Lee Cavanaugh (NP)
Madisonville City Council W2: Jimmy Young (NP)
Madisonville City Council W2: Tony Space (NP)
Madisonville City Council W2: Amy Starr Sherman (NP)
Madisonville City Council W3: Adam Townsend (NP)
Madisonville City Council W4: Larry W. Noffsinger (NP)
Madisonville City Council W4: Amy Watson Cruz (NP)
Madisonville City Council W5: Frank Stevenson (NP)
Madisonville City Council W6 : Chad Menser (NP)
Madisonville City Council W6: Glenda P. Wade (NP)
Magistrate Dist. 1: Ricky Whitaker (R)
Magistrate Dist. 2: Timothy D. Whitsell (D)
Magistrate Dist. 2: Buddy Cardwell (R)
Magistrate Dist. 3: Vicki Dickerson Thomison (D)
Magistrate Dist. 4: Ronnie Noel (R)
Magistrate Dist. 4: James Carr Trice (R)
Magistrate Dist. 4: Charles “Buck” Yarbrough
Magistrate Dist. 5: Kim L. Hudson (D)
Magistrate Dist. 5: Billy Parrish (I)
Magistrate Dist. : Charlie Beshears (D)
Magistrate Dist. 6: James Perry Utley (R)
Magistrate Dist. 7: Ryan W. Stallins (R)
Magistrate Dist. 7: Hannah Miner Myers (R)
Magistrate Dist. 7: Stan Hill (D)
Mayor Madisonville: Kevin Cotton (NP)
Mayor Madisonville: Freddie J. Stafford (NP)
PVA: Pamela Jo Adams Baker (D)
PVA: Joe Blue (R)
Sheriff: Matt Sanderson (R)
State Representative 4th District: Bobby Girvin (R)
State Representative 4th District: Byron Hogood (D)
State Representative 4th District: David Sharp (R)
State Senator 4th District: Bruce A. Pritchett (D)
State Senator 4th District: Robert M. “Robby” Mills (R)
State Senator 4th District: Roxan Lynn Ashby (R)
Surveyor: Thomas W Crabtree (D)
