MadisonvillePolice Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Tyler L. Craig, 19, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $500 or more but under $10,000 and unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree.
• George E. Blackman, Jr., 39, of Nicholasville was charged Sunday with contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on a Fayette County warrant.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Monday:
• Brittany Leibenguth, 33, of White Plains was charged Thursday with burglary, second-degree on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Christie R. Stewart, 43, of Earlington was charged Sunday with non-payment of court costs on a Henderson County warrant.
