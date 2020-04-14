While state doctors focus on a coronavirus outbreak in one part of Hopkins County, a second one has developed elsewhere. And the death toll is slowly climbing.
“We actually had a tough weekend,” Health Director Denise Beach said as she began her Monday update on Facebook Live.
That’s because the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped from 83 Friday to 94 Monday. Gov. Andy Beshear announced an eighth death in Hopkins County Sunday, saying the victim was a 74-year-old woman. The statewide death toll topped 100 Monday, prompting Beshear to call for flags to fly at half-staff for a week.
Beach’s top concern at the moment is a growing number of cases at two unidentified long-term care facilities.
“One of these does have an outbreak with 13 patients and five positive staff,” Beach said. “It causes staffing issues.”
The outbreak led to a weekend conference call involving the Health Department’s COVID-19 team and state doctors. Beshear said 30 people have died at long-term care facilities statewide.
But the outbreak pinned to a revival meeting near Dawson Springs came up again at Sunday’s state briefing in Frankfort.
“We believe over 50 people are sick and there are six people dead,” public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said. It’s not clear if all those cases are in Hopkins County, as health officials have noted the virus spread from the revival to three other counties.
“Does our right to gather together entitle us to have other people die as a result?” Stack asked.
At this point, local leaders would answer no. They say social distancing still matters.
“If they don’t live under your roof, they shouldn’t be in your house,” Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said during Saturday’s briefing.
Beshear ordered Kentucky State Police officers to note license plates at weekend mass gatherings. But the governor said only one location violated his restrictions.
Some Hopkins County residents apparently are still tattling on shoppers that they think are violating suggestions to buy only necessary items.
“I’m not sure this is the time to buy a gazebo to put up in your backyard,” Cotton said Saturday, citing one apparent report to City Hall. He explained that can expose store employees to the virus.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, Jr. continued his pleas against buying lottery tickets.
“The chances of winning the lottery are almost exactly the same, whether you buy a ticket or not,” Whitfield said. “They’re pretty much zero.”
Beach said Monday that 40 people in Hopkins County now are considered recovered from the virus. One of them is a 103-year-old woman.
Beach called the former patient “a remarkable lady.”
In other new developments related to COVID-19:
• Cotton announced a hotline now is available for Hopkins County residents in need of food assistance. Call 270-825-5013.
• an aide to U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath said her “Commonwealth Common Health” campaign has heard from more than 75 people needing food and household supplies because of the pandemic. More than 200 people reportedly have volunteered to help.
• Berry Global donated 10,000 face shields to Hopkins County health care workers. The Kentucky Innovation Station reported half of them will go to Baptist Health Madisonville, while the other half will be distributed around the county.
• Carhartt announced its plant in Hanson and other locations in Kentucky and Tennessee have begun making gowns for medical workers. The goal is to produce 50,000.
• Madisonville Regional Airport announced it will remain closed on weekends until the pandemic ends. Monday’s scheduled Airport Board meeting was canceled.
• a Judicial Nominating Commission held a virtual meeting, to consider applicants for Hopkins County Circuit Judge. Three finalists will be sent to Beshear for his selection.
• State Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty said today’s veto session of the Kentucky General Assembly will have votes “verified electronically and remotely” due to health restrictions.
