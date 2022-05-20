Amy Clark was selected as the new principal of Pride Elementary School.
Clark said she is grateful for the opportunity to lead and serve such an amazing school community.
“The current principal, Mrs. Kristy Saint, has been an outstanding leader,” she said. “I plan to work closely with staff to continue to build upon Pride Elementary’s positive school culture and sense of unity.”
Clark has served as an instructional leader at Madisonville North Hopkins High School. During her 19-year education career. She has also taught English at MNHHS.
Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith said Clark is a teacher at heart.
“Her classroom and instructional leader experience will be beneficial when serving in her new role at Pride Elementary,” she said. “Students, staff, and community will be Mrs. Clark’s focus as she leads the Falcon family.”
Clark earned her bachelor’s degree in secondary education, English and allied language arts, from Western Kentucky University and her master’s degree in secondary education with English specialization and education administration from Murray State University.
She also served as a member of the Principal’s Advisory Committee, school Gifted and Talented coordinator, Site-Based Decision Making Council member, instructional coach, Curriculum Committee chairperson, senior events coordinator, and Pennyrile Reading Council consultant/presenter.
“I would like to thank the Pride Elementary School SBDM Council and Superintendent Amy Smith for selecting me to be the next leader of the fabulous Falcons,” said Clark.
