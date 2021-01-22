Madisonville Police Department officers and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies received criminal interdiction training Thursday from Master Trooper T.J. Williams, a 27-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police.
Williams said this type of training goes on across the state in police departments, sheriff’s offices and with new recruits at the state police academy.
Williams said the class is called a criminal interdiction class.
“It is teaching these guys to look beyond a traffic ticket,” he said. “If you have the mindset to just write a traffic ticket, you will miss out on a lot of criminal elements. There’s a lot of stolen property, a lot of drugs and a lot of illegal money, and it is teaching behavioral analysis on how to read people that are involved in criminal activity versus some kid that is going to get a speeding ticket and his dad is going to get onto him.”
Williams said this is not a new training, but one that changes over time.
“I have 27 years of experience, and this type of training has been going on even before I started,” said Williams. “The techniques have evolved. You have to adapt to different trends that are going on with the criminal element as far as drug trafficking. Things change along with laws, and you have to adapt to those laws.”
Williams said the training would cover not only behavioral analysis but would also cover driving behavior and interview techniques.
Williams said the goal of the training is for at least one new interviewing technique to be learned for officers to use during their time on duty.
“Let’s say that they happen to stop a car today and there is an 11-year-old kid in the car that doesn’t belong in this car,” he said. “If the officer can pick up on one thing that he might want to talk to this kid a little bit further.”
Williams said he has witnessed this type of training save a child twice in his career.
“It might not be fraudulent credit cards or drugs, it could be an abducted child,” he said. “This stuff comes in handy, and we’ve come across it twice in my career, so it works.”
Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan praised Williams’ accomplishments during his time in law enforcement.
“He has received numerous awards, and in 2010, was recognized as KSP Trooper of the Year for his efforts in drug interdiction,” said Bryan, adding that Williams is a three-time recipient of the Relentless Pursuit award at the National Drug Interdiction Conference. In 2019, he was responsible for seizing 1,200 pounds of marijuana, five kilos of methamphetamine, 30 pounds of steroids, half a pound of cocaine and over $200,000 in illegal drug proceeds.
