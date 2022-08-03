During Tuesday’s Hopkins-County Fiscal Court meeting, it was brought in front of the council to change the current storm siren policy. According to Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, this has been brought up in years past, but it is time to take action, especially in light of the December 2021 tornadoes.
The way that the sirens currently work is that they go off for severe thunderstorms, and of course, tornados. According to EMA Director, Nick Bailey, research shows that this should be changed to better serve the community and only be sounded for tornados.
Bailey stated that the previous administrations with the city wanted thunderstorm sirens and the county went along with that so that there were not two different systems in place.
“We are in the process, the policy is written and sitting on my desk,” Bailey said. “It will probably be put into affect by the first of October, for just tornado only. The purpose is to warn people during the most critical time. You don’t want people to get complacent. Of course, some people like them going off, some don’t. The research speaks for itself and it says ‘tornado only’ is the best practice.”
As of right now, about 40% of the county can hear the sirens, with the effective range being about 1.5 miles from the tower. According to Bailey there are outlying people in the county.
“Bare in mind that sirens are made for outdoor warnings, we stress that is what they are designed for. The purpose is to bring people inside if they are outside and to try to figure out what is going on.”
“This has been talked about for years,” Whitfield said. “We just need to get aligned with the city so that we do the same thing. We need to be consistent so we don’t confuse people.”
According to Bailey, right now they do have the ability to select which sirens go off when a warning happens, but there is not a great system in place.
“That is the goal, to eventually zone the county and warn the specific area that will be impacted, unfortunately, we’re not there yet”
The court vote unanimously to proceed with this change, although an exact date for when it will go into effect was not given.
