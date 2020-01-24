One of the three suspects in Madisonville’s only 2019 murder case will spend five years in prison for four different charges.
Hopkins County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kathryn Senter said Thursday that Ryne B. Bruch, 23, of Madisonville pleaded guilty to all the counts against him at a pre-trial mediation session Wednesday afternoon.
Bruch was charged with murder facilitation, first-degree robbery facilitation, contempt of court and failure to appear in court. Senter said Bruch’s sentence will run consecutively, since he was on probation.
State corrections records show Bruch received sentences totaling seven years and 30 days for five drug counts in 2018. The most serious charges involved methamphetamine possession.
Bruch was allowed to receive probation in December 2018, with the condition that he received drug treatment. Two months later, authorities say, Bruch drove the car that took two other murder suspects to a home on Sugg Street.
Bruch never got out of the car while Ashley Egan was shot and killed. He was tracked down three weeks later in Volusia County, Florida.
Wednesday’s three-hour mediation ended with the other suspects still awaiting trial. Herman L. Roberts, 25, of Madisonville is charged with murder and first-degree robbery. Mar’keil K. Foster, 21, is charged with complicity to murder, first-degree robbery and a fraudulent firearms transaction.
Senter said Roberts and Foster’s next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 17. She said their attorneys asked for more time to consider a plea bargain.
“Sometimes it just takes them some time to think,” Senter said.
