Murray State University senior Rebecca Potts, a Madisonville-native, will have “Proceed with Caution,” her Bachelor of Fine Arts exhibit, on display in the Mary Ed MeCoy Hall Gallery at Murray State University.
The exhibit will run from Friday through Thursday, May 5. The exhibit consists of oil paintings on canvas and works in graphic design.
She said the content of her paintings is about her personal and experiential relationship with nature and the conflicting feelings of danger, safety, and comfort she feels while in nature.
“The content of my graphic design work focuses on encouraging safety and inclusivity for all within national parks and specifically in the national park that I have created, Holmes National Park,” said Potts.
Her canvas work begins from a sketch, then she blocks out colors and shapes using acrylic paint and then adds multiple layers of oil paint, creating glazes with mineral spirits and adding paint where necessary.
Her graphic design work involves putting a sketch into Adobe Illustrator and using the pen tool to create illustrations. She uses Adobe Photoshop to manipulate photographs and Adobe InDesign to create the layout designs with illustrations, photographs, and typography.
Potts is the daughter of Cathy and Doug Potts. She has been awarded the Taste of the Arts Scholarships and the Board of Regents Scholarship. She will receive her BFA degree in Studio Art with an emphasis in graphic design in May 2022.
After graduation, Potts plans to work for a company or agency as a graphic designer and continue to work on her paintings.
The reception for the gallery will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Clara M. Eagle Main Gallery on the sixth floor of the Doyle Fine Arts Building. The artist will talk about her work beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The gallery hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with extended hours on Tuesday until 7:30 p.m. and Thursdays until 6 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public for both the exhibition and the reception.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.