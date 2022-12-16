Pond River Farmstand & Baking Co. will be hosting a holiday sales event this Saturday from 10a.m. until 2p.m. The event is free to enter and open to the public.
Owner, Bunny Wickham shares that this is the first time hosting this event, however, this is event number one in a “At the farm” series that she will be putting together.
“I’ll have pickles, salsa and relishes, all the ingredients grown here on the farm,” Wickham said. “I have gourmet jams and jellies as well as specialty breads, pies and homemade treats like cookies and fudge. It is open to everyone and will be a good opportunity for those that like to shop small and shop local.”
According to Wickham, they are planning the farm series now and are looking to do “Easter at the Farm” on April 2, 2023, with an egg hunt and farm activities. They are also planning a Pickle Palooza and Tomato Festival later in the season where they will highlight what is grown on the farm.
The Christmas sales event will be a smaller event, sort of an introduction to the community, as they plan the large community events for the Spring and Summer. With hosting farm events like this they hope to bring people out to the farm. Let them tour the fields and see how food is grown.
“Folks can meet the farmer (who is a Master Gardener) and ask questions about planting or growing vegetables My husband and I bought this farm in 2016 with plans of bees, cattle, chickens and vegetables. We became market farmers in 2017 (meaning we grew vegetables for sale at the farmers market) My husband passed away in 2018, but I continued to follow our dreams of building this farm into a food resource for our community.”
Pond River Farmstand & Baking Co. is located at 3880 Casner Rd., Madisonville. For more information be sure to visit them on Facebook.
