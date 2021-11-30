Organizers of Education First High School Exchange Year are hoping that four local families will be able to welcome foreign exchange students into their Hopkins County homes next school year.
Hosting an exchange student is more than providing a bed to sleep in and meals to eat. As a host family, you are welcoming a new member into your home, sharing your everyday lives, growing and getting to know one another, and sharing cultural experiences and perspectives you may never have known existed.
EF is a program that has been promoting global awareness through student exchange for over 40 years.
Regional Coordinator Educational First School Exchange, Megan Chaney, is in charge of the exchange program for Central and Western Kentucky. Chaney’s love and passion started when she was in high school and wanting to be an exchange student herself. Fast forward many years later, she and her husband found themselves hosting a young male exchange student, and loved every minute of it. Now you can find her running the entire show for our region.
“Being a host family is something very special. It is something that your entire family can benefit from. You are able to learn a foreign culture in your own home while the student learns American customs and cultures from your family. It is the little things that are so much fun to experience,” Chaney.
Students come from 13 different countries with the majority coming from Europe, Asia, Scandinavia, and before COVID, Brazil. Students range in age from 15-18 years old, and they must pass an interview prior to becoming eligible for the program. Most are on a full school year program, with a few students who are just here for the semester. Students must maintain a “C” in every class throughout the year, or they will be entered into an academic success plan to provide extra help and focus on their studies.
The past few years, even with COVID in the forefront of our minds, there has been an overwhelming number of students who are wanting to come to the U.S. There has also been no decline in host families volunteering to take the students. The only area where there has been some decline is within the specific school systems. Most of the communities, nationwide, are wide open, other than the mask wearing. Most other countries are still under lock down or very harsh mandates.
“In our region, in West Kentucky, which is a newer region, a lot of schools are saying no. Both schools in Madisonville declined exchange students this past year, but we are hopeful that they will allow the program back this coming year. Most schools who said no this past year, are now saying yes.”
For the upcoming school year, there are four spots open in Madisonville, two at North Hopkins High School and two at Central High School. Families are encouraged to sign up to host in anticipation that they will allow exchange students this coming year. The school board will hold a meeting in January to vote on whether or not the program will be returning to the schools.
For more information about the program, please email Megan Chaney at megan.chaney@efexchangeyear.org
EF is currently looking to hire a local coordinator for Madisonville. Anyone interested in the job opening can contact Chaney for more information.
