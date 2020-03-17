What started out as a two-week shutdown for the Hopkins County schools will now extend until Friday, April 10.
Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby made the announcement Monday night at the district board meeting.
“We got a letter from Frankfort, from KDE (Kentucky Department of Education) that they are approving our additional 10 NTI (Non-Traditional Instruction) days,” she said. “We had three SKILLS days, and now we have 10 more. We took two weeks off because that is what the governor recommended, but we’re going to announce that we’re going to be off through spring break.”
Ashby said spring break will still be time off for students, but the remainder of the days will be SKILLS days.
During the meeting, Ashby delivered a COVID-19 report to board members. On the first day students were out of school, she said the director of child nutrition, Marci Cox, along with a few helpers, fed 811 children breakfast and lunch.
“It was grab and go, they got it all in one package, and they would drive through the car rider line and take that with them,” she said. “We had a lot of calls about that, and we expect to have many more meals tomorrow.”
On Wednesday, Ashby said they will start a modified bus route for families that don’t have transportation to get the food.
“Churches have helped, we’ve had a lot of volunteers and (assistant supt.) Mrs. (Amy) Smith will push out some information, her staff is working very hard to modify those routes, and we’ll have a bus driver and an aide on each route,” she said.
Between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, the district had a call center in one of its computer labs. They received 62 calls, the bulk, Ashby said, regarded SKILLS Days and lunch service locations and times. Today, they will continue to offer the call center.
Ashby said she met with the Family Resource Center coordinators Monday morning to discuss how the district will now become the hub for the resource centers.
“We’ve compiled all of the materials that are hygiene and food in one central location,” she said. “We don’t know what’s ahead, but that way, if we are limited even more by the government as to what we can do, we know that they’ll still want us to feed and service people.”
Board chair Susan Wolford said several people have come and asked how they can volunteer and help.
“I don’t think manpower is what we need. I’m asking for them to bring money if we need to supplement with hygiene products and that sort of thing,” she said. “So, that’s what I’ve advised them to do.”
The district will update its Facebook page and website daily. For more information regarding lunch services or how you can volunteer or give monetarily, call the central office at 270-825-6000.
