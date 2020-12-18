Grants have always helped teachers supplement their out-of-pocket costs, but with COVID-19 — grants have become a game-changer in some instances.
Ashley Durbin, a fourth-grade teacher at Jesse Stuart Elementary School, applied for Sonic’s “Limeades for Learning” grant and received $482 to help fund a project for her students.
“It has made the transition from being completely in-person to hybrid to online much more seamless,” said Durbin.
Sonic provides essential funds needed for learning materials and teaching resources. They donate to public school teacher requests multiple times throughout the year and have donated more than $17.9 million since launching in 2009.
Durbin’s request was to have additional digital resources and partitions to create barriers between the desks for when students return to in-person learning.
“The desks are already six feet apart, but I wanted that extra barrier and those can be quite expensive,” she said.
The project cost was $885, and when the Limeades for Learning grant became available, she was short $482. Durbin promoted her project through social media, friends and colleagues to receive votes on the grant’s website. Because of the outpouring of support, Sonic provided the money fund the rest of her project.
Durbin said she will typically spend between $500 to $1,000 out of her own pocket every year for her students on supplemental materials — particularly for those students who made need a little extra assistance.
“We are constantly having to buy outside resources to supplement what we are doing in class, whether it is manipulatives or things we are doing for a science project,” she said. “It is something all the time.”
The grant allowed her to get around $500 in gift cards to Teachers Pay Teachers, a website that sells all teacher-created activities for teachers.
This year most of what she purchased went to digital resources to help her students with individual instruction, which allowed her to provide immediate feed-back on their work.
“Being an educator, especially during a pandemic, we are lacking in resources to help us teach virtually,” said Durbin, who also applied for and received the Hopkins County Education Foundation Grant in May
That grant will help fund a project in the social studies unit she had planned to teach. She said that project will have to be done when students return to in-person classes because it will not translate with online learning.
Durbin said she tries to apply for grants every year but some years there is not enough funding to help everyone who applies.
“When you are in education, you have to apply for grants or you are going to spend a whole lot of money out of your pocket,” said Durbin.
This year especially, she said teachers are working harder than they ever have in their life and feel as though they are on call 24/7. She said she has some parents that will message her up until 11 p.m.
“We want to be as accommodating as we can, and we want to be completely available to our parents in order for their child to be successful,” said Durbin.
Now in her 15th year in the classroom, Durbin said COVID-19 is making her feel like a first-year teacher again. She said teachers have had to reinvent everything, including how they teach.
“It is important that we as teachers be flexible and prepared for anything,” said Durbin.
She said there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes that people don’t see, but everything teachers do, they do with their students in mind.
“Whether we are teaching our students virtually or in-person, we love our students and want them to feel as if their teacher is here for them,” said Durbin. “We know this is a time in which there are obstacles to overcome, but we as teachers want to help students overcome those obstacles and be successful.”
