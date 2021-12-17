Grapevine Christian Church has partnered with local radio station WTTL to gather toys and presents for all those who have lost it all from last week’s deadly tornado. A lot of donation sites and tornado relief centers throughout town are focusing on nonperishable items and food, so the real focus behind Grapevine Christian Church and WTTL is to provide gifts and toys for the local families who already finished their holiday shopping and now have nothing to show for it.
“We decided to partner with WTTL because they are good at doing toys,” Andy Couch, Bible Pastor at Grapevine Christian Church said. “They have been doing the toy drive every year since the 1960’s and nobody does toys better than the WTTL Toy Drive. When we asked if they wanted to be involved, they said ‘count us in.’ ”
According to Couch, in addition to WTTL, five other local churches and Burke’s Outlet also jumped on board to make this happen in such a short amount of time. Most of the toy donations are going to need to be dropped off no later than Monday, December 20, 2021. Toys may be dropped off at the following locations, The Grapevine Christian Church, daily between 10 a.m. -2 p.m., Burke’s Outlet, The Hopkins County Library, Madisonville Garage and Door, WTTL-FM Radio Station and Fazzioli’s. Be sure to let a staff member at each location know that the toy is specific to “Operation Save Christmas”, as there are many different toy drives going on in Madisonville over the next few days.
If you are able to gift wrap the toy and label it that would be much appreciated, but not necessary. If you are not able to wrap, no problem, as there will be a team of volunteers dedicated to wrapping the gifts. Keeping this in mind, wrapping paper, tape and scissors will also be needed.
Checks and monetary donations are also being accepted if you are not able to get out and shop. Feel free to drop off at the WTTL Radio Station and volunteers will be able to use the money to shop for new toys for those in need. Any items dropped off that will not be able to be used for the toy drive will be dispersed to the appropriate site in town making sure to get to those who need it most.
“We are just trying to get as many items as possible. The need is so great. Even if we don’t have the numbers yet we need to dig in and get to work, because even when we think we have “a lot”, “a lot” is still probably not enough.”
