Lake woes continue to be a hot topic around Hopkins County as property owners and communities attempt to deal with increasing pressure from the state on maintaining several popular bodies of water.
The Earlington city council a resolution this week to allow the mayor Albert Jackson, to apply for grants to fix the lake and dam area as city officials look to address issues similar to those faced by Otter Lake in northern Hopkins County.
Earlington City Clerk Martha Hamby said they had a resolution with the last mayor to apply for grants to fix the lake and dam.
“The engineer suggested a new resolution to allow the new mayor to apply for grants,” she said.
Jackson said Earlington has been dealing with problems surrounding the lake and dam for years. He wants to completely fix the problem.
“It is something we have put off for close to 30 years at this point,” he said.
The resolution will allow the mayor to file the appropriate applications to the state office to obtain federal funding under the Disaster Relief Act.
Loch Mary dam is one of ten dams in Hopkins County that the Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet (KEEC) lists as “high hazard.” The others include the dams on Otter Lake 1, Otter Lake 2, Otter Lake 3, Kington Lake, Lake Pee Wee, Spring Lake, Stewart Creek, the Mortons Gap Reservoir, Nortonville Lake and Homestead Lake.
KEEC defines high hazard dams as those located in a place where failure may cause loss of life or serious damage to houses, industrial or commercial buildings, important public utilities, main highways or major railroads.
Some property owners in the Otter Lake subdivision, as well as the Hopkins County Fiscal Court, are currently involved in a lawsuit with the KEEC where the state is seeking either to force around $800,000 in repairs to the dam on Otter Lake 1 to be made or have that lake drained.
Otter Lake 1’s dam has been specifically challenging as there is no one clear owner of the dam. The structure itself was built by a housing developer in 1959, but that company has long since ceased operation. There was a property owners association in the community, which closed down around 2019. And property on the down steam side of the dam is owned by multiple land owners. One of those property owners has reportedly threatened to drain the lake himself to bring the lawsuit to a close.
To complicate things even more, the road running across the dam is part of the Hopkins County road system, meaning much of the dam falls within the county’s right-of-way.
Sources in St. Charles tell The Messenger that the current owner of Homestead Lake in that community is in the process of draining their lake.
Officials in Earlington, however, think they see a clear path to protecting Loch Mary from similar misfortune.
