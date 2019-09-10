All eyes were on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as the U.S. Senate returned from its summer recess Monday afternoon, with Democrats expected to push for a vote on gun safety legislation after three mass shootings in August.
McConnell had made no public appearances since falling and fracturing his shoulder early last month.
In a radio interview last week, McConnell suggested he would not bring any gun legislation to the Senate floor until President Donald Trump decides what type of bill he would support and sign into law.
McConnell added in the interview that he expected the Trump administration to give him an answer this week.
After the gun massacres in El Paso and Dayton in early August, Trump suggested that he would support expanding background checks on gun purchases but then wavered in the following weeks.
After the shootings, Democratic leaders called for McConnell to reconvene the Senate immediately and allow a vote on gun legislation that has already passed the House, including a bill that would expand federal background checks to the purchase of guns in private person-to-person sales and gun shows.
A new Washington Post-ABC News poll released on Monday showed that 89% of respondents favor universal background checks on gun purchases and 86% favor red flag laws, while a majority also favor banning high-capacity clips and the sale of assault weapons.
Democrats are expected to ramp up the pressure with floor speeches and press conferences this week, including calls for banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and expanding "red flag" laws to allow judges to remove firearms from certain individuals with a mental illness.
Politico reported last week that Trump is considering backing legislation that would expedite the death penalty for mass shooters and add sealed juvenile records to the federal background check database, but not making background checks universal for all purchases.
McConnell has been a consistent critic of legislation to expand background checks and ban certain weapons over his 35-year career in the Senate, leading the effort in 2013 to defeat gun legislation that was advanced months after of the massacre of 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut.
McConnell is also facing scrutiny on the gun issue in his hometown, as Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer penned an op-ed Monday calling for the majority leader to allow gun legislation to advance for a vote in the Senate.
"McConnell doesn't need to wait for President Donald Trump to give him the go ahead," Fischer wrote. "He doesn't work for the president -- they both work for the American people -- and Americans are sick of waiting, worrying and mourning while the Senate sits.
Despite the pressure, McConnell's political campaigns have typically embraced his success at blocking gun control legislation in the Senate and his support by the National Rifle Association. In Kentucky's state legislature, bills seeking to expand background checks have failed to advance in recent years, while a bill to allow concealed carry without a permit or training passed in 2019 with a large majority.
McConnell is already in the midst of another reelection campaign, with current Democratic frontrunner Amy McGrath taking swipes at McConnell for inaction on gun legislation.
In addition to the gun issue, Democrats are also expected to push for multiple bills related to election security that have already passed the House.
McConnell has declined to allow such legislation to come to the Senate floor, including bills that would fund security upgrades for states to protect themselves from a foreign attack and require campaigns to report any foreign assistance to the FBI.
Kentucky lawmakersquestion plan to loan U of L$50M to buy Jewish Hospital
By Morgan Watkins
Louisville Courier Journal
FRANKFORT -- A University of Louisville official's meeting Monday morning with state lawmakers got heated as they discussed U of L's plan to take over Jewish Hospital with the help of a $50 million state loan.
U of L Health CEO Tom Miller told a legislative committee that the university decided to buy the hospital and other facilities KentuckyOne Health owns in Louisville to protect patients from losing the necessary care they provide, which he indicated could not be replaced.
But Sens. Stephen Meredith and Morgan McGarvey questioned why the state should loan the university $50 million.
McGarvey, a Louisville Democrat, raised concerns about how the loan to U of L wouldn't meet the criteria for the economic development program through which that money would be provided.
And Meredith, R-Leitchfield, indicated that loaning money to help Jewish Hospital while other struggling hospitals receive no such support would be a matter of picking winners and losers.
After the meeting, Miller noted the deal to buy Jewish Hospital can close Nov. 1, even if the state legislature's willingness to provide the loan is uncertain.
House Democrats don't yet have enough votes to impeachTrump, Rep. Yarmuth says
By Phillip M. Bailey
Louisville Courier Journal
As lawmakers return to Washington this week, Democrats are being prodded by progressive activists and groups to take aggressive action against the president, but Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., said the votes for impeachment just aren't there.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., surprised political onlookers by recently declaring the House had begun formal impeachment proceedings. He has since made court filings seeking more access to special counsel Robert Mueller's evidence and witnesses as part of his panel's investigation.
Critics of that course of action, including senior Democrats, are concerned that impeaching Trump will embolden his base ahead of the 2020 elections. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for instance, stiff-armed the idea by saying last week the "public isn't there on impeachment."
Asked whether the 235-member Democratic caucus can get to the needed majority, Yarmuth expressed doubts.
"I don't think we do right now," he said. "And I think that is really what is guiding Nancy in remaining reluctant to bring impeachment proceedings because she knows, at least at this point she believes, there's no way we can get 218 votes."
Under the Constitution, the House would vote on one or more articles of impeachment, and if at least one got a majority vote, the president would be impeached. The proceedings would then move to a trial in the Senate, which could remove Trump by a two-thirds vote.
One hundred and thirty-seven House Democrats have stated publicly they support impeachment or an impeachment inquiry, according to a tally by Politico. The other 98 Democrats remain on the fence, saying they don't support the effort at this time.
Trump has regularly used his Twitter pulpit to call attention to Democratic efforts to boot him from office.
"How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time," Trump tweeted in January, "done nothing wrong (no Collusion with Russia, it was the Dems that Colluded), had the most successful first two years of any president, and is the most popular Republican in party history 93%?"
Only two presidents -- Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton -- have been impeached, but neither was removed from office. Richard Nixon resigned to avoid being impeached.
Yarmuth said he respects concerns about how this could backfire, but he emphasized that Congress has an obligation to take the extraordinary effort based on Trump's conduct.
"I don't believe there is any chance that we can remove him from office at this point based on what we now know," he said. "But two things are going on among Democrats: responding to constituents saying, 'He's got to go' and secondly the obligation to protect the Constitution, which is first and foremost."
Yarmuth said the articles of impeachment could include obstruction of justice based on information from the Mueller report, other abuses of power and violations of the emoluments clause.
However, public polling shows most Americans do not side with Democrats taking these steps.
Monmouth University released a survey of 800 U.S. adults in late August that found that -- despite Trump's low approval numbers -- most Americans do not favor impeaching and removing him from office.
A little more than one-third feel that Trump should be impeached and compelled to leave office, while 59% disagree with such a maneuver, according to the survey, which has a 3.5% margin of error.
The same survey showed Trump's overall job rating hovering at about 40% approval and roughly 53% disapproval.
"Donald Trump is not a popular president by most measures, but the appetite for impeachment remains low," Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in the polling memo.
Murray said their polling shows among those who disapprove of Trump, a small segment want him removed from office but feel the political calculus of an impeachment trial would not be a smart move ahead of the 2020 presidential race.
The majority of Americans do not want President Trump impeached and removed from office, according to a new Monmouth University poll. USA TODAY
"They are outnumbered, though, by others who disapprove of Trump and feel that putting his misdeeds on the record is worth the effort, even if the prospect of ousting him is doubtful," he said.
Yarmuth, chairman of the House Budget Committee, has been talking about impeaching Trump since 2017, when he co-sponsored one of five separate articles. He said Pelosi won't bring the issue to the full House floor this fall until there are enough votes, but said it's just as risky for Democrats to take up the idea in the Judiciary Committee.
"It probably would be less embarrassing than if you had a floor vote (that failed), but it would give Trump some talking points for sure," Yarmuth said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.