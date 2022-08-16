During Monday’s meeting of the Hopkins County School Board of Education, members approved the hiring of Sherman, Carter, Barnhart Architects to design the addition and renovation of Southside Elementary School as that facility begins the process of transition towards being a K-8 school.
Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said hiring the architects is the very first step in the process.
“Design and all that, there is going to be feedback taken in from stakeholder groups as we go into the design process,” he said.
The design may take months to figure out since the school district has not figured out a budget for the project.
“We still need to work through that. A lot of that stuff has to come before actual design,” said Cline.
Although the design is still months away and construction even farther than that, he said the plan is still to close Earlington Elementary School at the end of this school year.
“We know that closing Earlington will result in students having to go different places. That is still in the works,” said Cline.
The plan is to redistrict Earlington once students have had a chance to settle in to see how many students need to be redistricted.
In other news from Monday’s meeting, the school board:
heard the annual data security presentation from Hopkins County Schools Chief Information Officer Drew Taylor.
approved KETS invoice payments to BorderLAN Security for $23,192.95 for a three year iBoss web filter subscription renewal and to Encore for $59,221.36 for computers and chromebooks for HCCTC.
approved invoice payments A&K Construction for $417,316.82 and $395,232 along with $151,548 to KY Flooring Products for work on the new Hanson Elementary School.
approved to accept bid from Black Equipment Company for a 5,000 lb. Nominal capacity class V lift truck.
approved five Board of Education credit cards with a $2,000 limit each for the bus garage for fuel purchases on long-distance overnight trips.
approved memorandum of agreement with Midway University for student teachers.
approved arbiter pay contract for Hopkins County Central High School and Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Hopkins County School Board is set for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at the Central Administrative Office.
