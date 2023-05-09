Democrats and Republicans from across the state of Kentucky will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their votes in a number of state-wide primary races that will narrow the field for November’s General Election.
Topping the ballot will be the primary for the 2023 Gubernatorial Election, with 12 Republicans and three Democrats vying for a spot on the ticket this fall.
Democrats
Incumbent Andy Beshear visited the secretary of state’s office very early in the filing window. He has been in office since 2019 after defeating Matt Bevin in the general election.
Beshear’s tenure has been contrasted by praise and condemnation in regard to his handling of several crises. Many have supported his response to the Dec. 10 tornadoes that swept the length of the state and nearly wiped several towns off the map. They have also backed his handling of the eastern Kentucky floods that destroyed a number of structures across several counties. Both tragedies left several dead in their wake.
Beshear has also faced ridicule from state Republicans for his mandates and restrictions surrounding the Covid pandemic that reached Kentucky in March 2020. Many of his executive orders were challenged in court, and numerous new state laws and proposed bills are a direct response to what the GOP called an overreach of his authority.
His stance on social issues, including abortion and the transgender movement, have been fodder for the Republican candidates.
Beshear faces a primary challenge from two candidates.
Geoff Young recently challenged Andy Barr for the 6th Congressional District seat in Washington, DC, and has throw his hat in the ring for several state offices. He ran for governor n 2015 and 2019. (young4ky.com)
Peppy Martin is a former Republican who challenged but lost to Paul Patton in 1999. He has since switch parties, but has faced criticism from both of the main parties in Kentucky for controversial stances. (peppymartinforkygov.wordpress.com)
Republicans
Four big names in current Kentucky politics head the long list of candidates on the Republican side of the aisle.
Mike Harmon currently serves as the states elected Auditor. His office oversees the finances of all state, county, and municipal agencies and governments. A 13-year veteran of the state House of Representatives, he was the first Republican to file for the state’s top office. (mikeharmon.com)
Daniel Cameron is the current Attorney General for Kentucky, the first black candidate to be elected to the position as the state’s top law enforcement official. Cameron has challenged the legality of some of Beshear’s Covid restrictions, and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump early in the campaign. (cameronforkentucky.com)
Ryan Quarles is the third current state office holder who filed for the Republican nomination. Elected as Agriculture Commissioner in 2015, he had previously served four years in the state House of Representatives. He joined a lawsuit brought by several businesses against Beshear to challenge the governor’s restrictions on small businesses. (ryanquarles.com)
Kelly Craft is the former United Nations Ambassador for the United States. Appointed by Trump, she is the wife of Joe Craft, owner of Alliance Resource Partners, which until recently owned several coal mines in western Kentucky. Kelly Craft has been a major fundraiser in the state over the years. (kellycraft.com)
Alan Keck currently holds office as the mayor of Somerset, a seat he won in 2018. He formerly owned Somerset Recycling. (keckforkentucky.com)
Eric Deters is a northern Kentucky attorney who was suspended from practicing law nine years ago. He hosts a YouTube channel called “Bulldog Show,” and has been very vocal in his criticism of anyone with whom he disagrees. (detersforgovernor.com)
David Cooper is a Kenton County native and member of the Kentucky National Guard. (cooperforkentucky.com)
Robert DeVore lives in Louisville and has filed in the past for Congress and the state House of Representatives. He is a 25-year veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a member of the McCreary County School Board from 2000 to 2006. (No website available)
Robbie Smith is a high school math teacher from Madison County. He is a lifelong resident of Richmond. (rsmith4gov.com)
Johnny Rice is a Harrison County resident and organized a rally in Frankfort in January 2021. (No website available)
Anthony Moore lives in Oldham County. (No website available)
Voters seeking information during the campaign can visit ballotpedia.org to check for updates to candidates’ information.
OTHER RACES
Commissioner of Agriculture
Both parties will also have to choose between two candidates in the Commissioner of Agriculture race.
Sierra J. Enlow (DEM)
Mikael Malone (DEM)
Richard Heath (REP)
Jonathan Shell (REP)
The remaining primaries are on the Republican Ticket.
Secretary of State
Stephen Knipper, Allen Maricle and Michael Adams (incumbent)
Auditor of Public Accounts
Allison Ball and Derek Pettys
State Treasurer
Mark Metcalf, O.C. “OJ” Oleka and Andrew Cooperrider
