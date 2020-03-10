A Hopkins County Jail inmate who disappeared while doing community service now has been missing for more than a month.
Kentucky State Police trooper Rob Austin says no leads have developed in the hunt for Bennie Lee Britt Jr.. He’s believed to be in his home area of Louisville.
Austin said Britt is hard to find because of “the population being so high” in the Louisville area.
Britt walked away during the noon hour Tuesday, Feb. 4 while working with the Madisonville Sanitation Department at McCoy Avenue. Authorities believe Britt contacted someone hours beforehand to pick him up.
The KSP describes Britt, 26, as a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands six-foot-one and weighs 160 pounds.
Britt was last seen wearing a jail-issued khaki shirt and pants. He was in jail for five counts ranging from drug possession to possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
People with information on Britt are asked to call the KSP at 270-676-3313.
