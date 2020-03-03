To say Hopkins County was well-represented at this past weekend’s Kentucky Dance Coaches Organizations state competition in Frankfort could be considered the understatement of the relative new year.
Three of the four local teams that competed brought home state championships, including a “Best of the Best” title for the Dance Cats of South Hopkins Middle School.
After seven years of competing at KDCO, South Hopkins earned the award that is given to a school that competed on the state level in at least two events and had the highest average score. South Hopkins won state titles in both the Large Pom and the Large Hip Hop division. At the event, there were over 383 middle school dancers, and South Hopkins competed against 32 other teams.
“This is our fourth state Hip Hop title, and this is our first year ever winning the competition,” said coach Whitney Perdue. “I was just thrilled with winning Pom and Hip Hop, and then they called us for grand champs, and I didn’t even really know what to do.”
After they announced South Hopkins won “Best of the Best,” Perdue said one of her dancers did a backflip in excitement while others jumped high into the air.
“They jumped so high in the air; I don’t even think they knew what to do,” she said. “They were crying and hugging, and the one that did the backflip made me laugh.”
Perdue, who is in her 10th year of coaching the Dance Cats, said she knew from the day she held tryouts for the team that it was going to be a strong year.
“Our team is made up of 12 eighth-graders; four of them have danced all three years,” she said. “I knew from the beginning that this year was going to be super strong for us. We have had an undefeated season. We have won first in every competition or grand champs at every competition.”
Each year Perdue tells her dancers that “the work is worth it,” and this year she believes that the work and effort her team put into their routines proved that theory true.
This season is Perdue last year as the teams head coach, and she’s going out on top.
“ ‘Best of the Best’ was my ultimate goal, not just for myself, but for the girls,” she said. “This is something that we’ve worked towards, and we fought for. Every team I’ve ever had has fought for this. I feel like winning it now is for everybody that has ever been on the team. It’s bittersweet.”
For Hopkins County Central High School’s High Voltage team, this year had been plagued with injuries, said coach Vickie Fox.
“We have a younger team and a smaller team, so we have struggled this year,” said Fox. “Winning state was a goal of ours that we have worked toward since last summer, and to accomplish this goal, the girls are extremely excited. My assistant coach, Ashley Mitchell, and I were just so ecstatic.”
Fox said her team was hollering, yelling and jumping with excitement as they won state titles in both the Medium Hip Hop and Medium Pom divisions.
“You could tell we were very appreciative that we won because we have worked so hard toward this goal, it’s been a long battle,” she said. “High Voltage is a tradition, and it has become a tradition of excellence. We have very high goals.”
The team’s goals are not solely related to dance, said Fox.
“For me, dance is important because it’s not just the winning, the winning is great, but dance teaches a lot of things for girls for their future,” she said. “It teaches them responsibility. They have to get along with each other. It’s a team effort learning to work on a team, working toward a goal as a team.”
Last June, High Voltage won a competition at their camp at Georgetown University. They earned a bid to attend this year’s national competition, which takes place this week in Orlando, Florida. Central’s team has won nationals twice, once in 2011 and again in 2017.
“We’re ready. We’re ready to go head-to-head with some of the top teams in the nation,” said Fox. “Our goal is to bring back another national championship.”
This year’s state competition is the second year for James Madison Middle School’s Stars Dance Team to qualify. Coach Courtney Goodman said they received their first-ever KDCO state championship in the Small Team Division and placed 2nd in Small Hip Hop and 4th in Small Pom.
Due to a family emergency, Goodman wasn’t able to attend the competition. Between her assistant coach, Ariel Wells, and Perdue, the two jumped in and helped prepare the athletes for their success.
“They all jumped in, and they helped build the girls’ confidence and give them that extra push they needed to get that win this past weekend,” said Goodman. “They’ve dedicated lots of time, energy, and tears into this season. We knew they were a special group early on in the season. They are a strong group of athletes with natural talent and strong technique. They are all driven young ladies and very dedicated to this team’s success.”
Goodman said this weekend, between the schools, they were calling themselves “Team Hopkins.”
“It’s pretty awesome that community led over competition this weekend,” she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.