A new home was dedicated on the outskirts of Dawson Springs on Wednesday afternoon. It is not the first new structure to be built in the area since the devastating Dec. 10, 2021, and wont be the last, but according to Fuller Center Disaster ReBuilders president Bart Tucker, it was one that seemed to be destined to come about.
“Back in April of this year, we met an elderly couple who raises cows but their farm had been destroyed and they had no hay,” said Tucker. “We sent out a mission to find some hay for these folks. We quickly found some and got that taken care of.”
He said that on his way back to Madisonville from Dawson Springs, he passed a field and saw a farmer hauling hay.
“A small voice said ‘Bart, you need to go talk to that farmer’,” he said. “So I turned around and went back. That farmer was Eliza Watts.”
In the hours following the tornado, Eliza Watts and her boyfriend, Zack Russell, left their home near Dawson Springs and went to help others.
“It was just a normal reaction for me and Zack to go help everyone else,” Watts said. “Looking back we realize that it was us who really needed help. We’ve been in survival mode since day one.”
Tucker said that after discussing their need for additional hay, he learned that Watts and her family had lost their home during the tornado.
“Pretty soon it became clear that God had led me to her so that she could give me some hay and we could give her a house,” he said. “That was sixteen months after the tornado, and now they are in their new house.”
Fuller Center Disaster ReBuilders, a 501©(3) Christian organization dedicated to serving the victims of major disasters in the United States, was responsible for the construction of the home, but the new residents played a major role in the constructions.
Tucker said that Russell started a new business following the tornado, and that business helped to frame his new house as well as others. Watts started hauling goods and supplies for volunteers and relief workers, not just at her home but for others as well.
“I lost both of my grandparents just a few short weeks after the tornado,” a tearful Watts said. “Honestly it was just my way of grieving to keep working...That day I was hauling hay and a red truck pulled up needing some hay. We are standing here at our new house because Bart came back that day.”
The home passed inspection earlier in the day on Wednesday, allowing Watts, Russell and their two children to move in immediately.
This family is far from the last who will be getting a new home, even as the two year anniversary of the tornado approaches. Habitat for Humanity will be hold three additional home dedications on Monday, Sept. 18. Many more are still in process.
“To date there are 125 home building project partially funded by the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund under construction with more being added each month,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. “42 of those and counting are right here in Hopkins County.”
He thanked the Kentucky legislature for helping to secure that funding, and urged those on the ground who are doing the work to keep pushing onward.
“It shouldn’t just be rebuilding, it should be revitalization,” Beshear continued. “It should be the acknowledgement that a family that has been through the worst deserves the best. They deserve better than where they were before hand.”
Beshear went on to tell that over $21.6 million from the relief fund has been dedicated to rebuild over 300 homes in Kentucky, as well as paying for tornado related funerals and helping those who were in need following the storm.
“I am excited to see the progress in this town,” he said. “You all know that in Dawson, its personal for me. When I was here that first day, I made a promise, but I think it was really all of us in our own way, that we would rebuild every home and every life. That we would not forget one person, one family or one Kentuckian. And I am going to continue to keep that promise every single day until our work is fully done and Dawson Springs is one of the newest towns in Kentucky because of all of the houses we’ve built.”
Fuller Center Disaster ReBuilders was created in 2005 in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. They currently have two operation centers, one in Madisonville created after the tornado, and another in Sulphur, LA opened after Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
