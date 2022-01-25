Although starting small, the Entrepreneur Library at the Kentucky Innovation Station has grown.
Ruthann Padgett, the vice-president of Operations for the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, said the library started with about eight books, with more books donated by local entrepreneurs.
“There are books on How to Leave Your Mark, marketing, and successful principles,” she said.
She got the idea for the Entrepreneur Library after going to the Kauffman Foundation in Kansas City. she said they had an Entrepreneur Library there.
“They gave us one book of each book they had, which was quite a few books,” said Padgett. “They gave us some ideas on books to put in the library.”
Since the books do focus on business, they are great for someone who is wanting to open their own business or already has one.
“It is always great to read ideas, read things other people have been successful with,” said Padgett. “How they learned through their business principles and practices, and then see if that is something that will work in your business.”
She said anyone who wants to check a book out from the library can, whether they are Maker members or not. Though maker members check the books most often since they are at the building more often.
“They are open to anybody who would like to check a book out,” said Padgett.
The library does have multiple copies of some books, so more than one copy can be checked out at a time. She said there are no timelines for when a book has to be returned.
“We just ask people to bring it back when they are done, and they do,” said Padgett.
She said the library will continue to grow as more books get added. They may even have to buy another bookcase.
Kentucky Innovation Station is located at 38 W. Arch Street and can be reached at 270-821-1939.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.