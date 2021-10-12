The Madisonville Regional Airport Board received another request from the Federal Aviation Administration concerning their noise study for a taxiway and ramp project planned to be built with a hangar project.
The hangar will eventually house the Madisonville Community College aviation program. The hangar project is being overseen by the City of Madisonville while the taxiway and ramp are being worked on by the airport.
In order to receive grant funding for the taxiway and ramp, the project must pass an environmental survey that includes a noise study, which was submitted to the FAA a few weeks ago.
A conference call was held last week that included members of the FAA, the airport board and Garver Engineer Mark Upchurch, who is guiding the board through the project.
“Environmentally the draft that was submitted to the FFA for comment,” said Upchurch, adding that the original FFA environmental specialist had no comment on the study, but another specialist at the FFA did. “He has requested us to revise our noise study by adding additional modeling efforts to and from the proposed apron area … to the runway with straight in approach and departures, and then he would like for us to model any type of helicopter traffic that flies directly to and from the terminal apron, and add that to our noise study.”
Upchurch said that Garver currently is working on this request but did not have a time frame when it would be approved.
“We are waiting for the flight data from the FAA for the helicopters that fly in to and from directly from the terminal using radar software,” he said.
Upchurch said that flight tracks are determined based on what the FAA recommends as a flight track.
“I think they can use that language as saying they know radar data says helicopters directly depart to and from your apron despite not having a helipad or heliport that should be a flight track as a term to be added to the model,” said Upchurch. “The requirement is that you model based on flight tracks that are approved by the FFA. They could require that and effectively they have.
“One thing I can say from an environmental standpoint is that the FAA looks at the decibel change from your existing situation to your proposed action,” said Upchurch. “The proposed action is us adding the flight school and helicopters.”
Upchurch said the flight school would use the proper procedures, which was the taxiway and runway.
“The FAA is requesting us to do it, so we’re going to do it,” said Upchurch.
