The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Jose N. Lara, was charged, October 15, 2022, for failure to give oncoming vehicle half the highway, failure to or improper signal, no operator’s license, operating under the influence, possession of open alcohol beverage in the motor vehicle and failure to produce insurance card.
Kyle Nathaniel Faughender, was charged, October 16, 2022, for speeding for more than 26 mph over the limit, reckless driving, failure to produce an insurance card and no registration plates.
Lucas O. Martinez, was charged, October 15, 2022, for assault in fourth degree, no visible injury.
Trevan Churchwell, was charged, October 14, 2022, for burglary in the third degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.
Tristan D. Jackson Jr., was charged, October 14, 2022, for license to be in possession, burglary in the third degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.
Elizabeth Anne Durham, was charged, October 11, 2022, for operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Christopher Devine, was charged October 15, 2022, for possession of synthetic drugs in the subsequent offense, probation violation and failure to appear in court.
Brandy L. Tichenor, was charged, October 16, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
