After more than 15 years of meetings, discussions and plans for the Hopkins County Regional Sports Complex, and with at least two different locations for the facility having been in play, the entire future of the project could come down to a meeting to be held next week.
According to Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, there is a special joint meeting of the city council and fiscal court set for Tuesday, Feb. 22, to decide if the sports complex will actually happen.
Bids have been received, but they are simply raw numbers and have not been vetted through the architect just yet. As of right now, the lowest bid to complete the job is sitting around $14.4 million, which is roughly two million dollars above the anticipated budget.
“We were hoping and anticipating twelve million, but with the crazy amount of inflation and supply chain issues, the price is higher,” Mayor Cotton said.
Ultimately the decision to move forward rests in the hands of the Madisonville City Council and the Hopkins County Fiscal Court. If both parties do agree to continue with this project, the anticipated completion date is set for July 2023. The dirt work will begin by the end of next week and they have 60 days to complete the rough grade work.
If, however, none of the received bids are found acceptable, the project could once again find itself put on hold.
Originally proposed more than 15 years ago, the facility was originally slated to be built on a 100-acre parcel of land off of Grapevine Road. Over $1 million was invested on infrastructure and dirt work at that location before the development was put on hold. Property at the YAA fields on the west side have also been in consideration as a possible home for the development through the years, but flooding issues there removed that location from consideration.
When funding for the project became a problem in 2013, the development more or less fell of the radar for the next six or seven years.
In February of 2020, the city and county voted to sign a contract on 22 acres in Mid Town Commons as the new site of the proposed development.
Now, once again the future of the sports complex will come down to money.
More to come after Tuesday night’s special meeting.
