Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, the Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville wants to spread awareness and education.
On Oct. 22, the Cancer Center will host a Mamm&Glam event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the center.
Heather Tow, the oncology nurse navigator for the center, said they have not been able to host an event like this since 2019.
“We are excited to get back out there again,” she said.
In the U.S., one in eight women, which is about 13% of the population, will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime, said Tow. It is estimated that in 2022 around 280,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer are going to be diagnosed.
“Mammograms are the most beneficial way to detect breast cancer at its early stages,” she said. “We talk about cancers, and early detection saves lives.”
Tow said it is important that women do self-exams, and if they notice any lumps or knots or anything abnormal to get it checked out.
The center received a grant from the State of Kentucky Division for Women’s Health which helps the center provide a certain number of free mammograms for uninsured women in the community. She said the women do need to meet the national screening guidelines, which is 40 years and over.
“For women who are at average risk, they can get a free mammogram if they are uninsured at 40 and over,” said Tow. “We also have some ability to do mammograms for women who are under 40 that are considered high risk.”
She said the grant helps them cover the cost for a certain number of mammograms for uninsured women on the day of the event. If any woman has questions, they can call the Women’s Center to determine the level of risk. They also need to make an appointment ahead of time for the event.
“We will accept walk-ins, but understand that if you do show up, you may have to wait a little while,” said Tow.“W will accept walk-ins until about 12:30 p.m. that day.”
She said for those who cannot make it out to the event, there may be some screenings left over if they were not all used during the event.
The glam portion of the event is just a way to pamper the women of the community.
Tow said there will be glam stations set up where women can get their nails done and get tips for nail care, along with makeup tips and application tips. There will be a hairstylist on site giving hair care tips and scalp massages, and a massage therapist will be offering small massages as well.
She said there will also be education tables set up where nurses will check blood pressure, talk about Body Mass Index, how healthy weight lowers the risk for breast cancer, and some nutrition tips from the dietitian.
“I consider that part of the glam piece because it is very important to anything we can to reduce our risk,” said Tow.
There will also be food on hand thanks to Catering Creations paid for by the Baptist Health Deaconess Foundation.
“Catering Creations is going to be supplying some food for us in the morning and around lunchtime,” she said. “That is open to the community as well.”
The event will be mostly on the second floor of the Women’s Center, which is attached to the hospital. They will also be set up on the first floor, near the heart care area and pulmonology, so people will see them as they walk in.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 270-326-3900.
