The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Jamie M. Braden, of Nortonville, was charged, January 4, 2022, with public intoxication under a controlled substance excluding alcohol.
Marquis McRae, of Evansville, IN, was charged, January 5, 2022, with failure to appear in court.
Robert Lee Braswell, of Slaughters, KY, was charged, January 5, 2022, with alcohol intoxication in a public place in the first and second offense.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Charles L. Buchanan, was charged, January 7, with failure to appear in court.
Jarrod E. Markham, was charged, January 7, with theft by deception including cold checks.
Stephen Blake Dexter, was charged, January 8, with criminal trespassing in the first degree and assault in the fourth degree.
Richard Edward Moore, was charged, January 9, with theft by deception including cold checks.
David Lane Wright, was charged, January 10, with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Mikayla M. McKenzie, was charged, January 9, with failure to appear in court.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.