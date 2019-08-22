Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Kirsten Bean, 22, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, marijuana possession, giving an officer false identifying information, second-degree fleeing or evading police and failure to appear.
• Michael Fuller, 41, of Nebo was charged Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, rear license not illuminated, no registration plates and failure to produce an insurance card.
• Karina Casillas, 23, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Cassi Baker, 31, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with operating with a suspended or revoked operating license.
• Nicholas Wiseman, 27, of Oak Grove was charged Wednesday with operating with a suspended or revoked operating license.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.