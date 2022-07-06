Brandon McClain has been selected as the new Hopkins County Schools’ director of transportation.
McClain said he looks forward to meeting each driver and working together to see how they can improve the department.
“Bus drivers, and the Transportation Department as a whole, are among the unsung heroes in education,” said he. “They are the first to greet our students each day and the last ones to say goodbye.”
McClain has served as the principal of Jesse Stuart Elementary School for the past five years. He started his 17-year career in education as a special education teacher at Hanson Elementary School and served as assistant principal at Hanson before beginning his role at Jesse Stuart.
“I am humbled and honored to accept the position of director of transportation,” said McClain. “I would like to thank Superintendent Amy Smith and the interview committee for this opportunity.”
He has earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from Methodist College in Fayetteville, N.C., a master’s degree in education in special education for mild learning and behavior disorders from Murray State University, and a second master’s degree in education administration for principalship from the University of the Cumberlands.
Hopkins County Superintendent Amy Smith said McClain’s administrative experience will be beneficial as he leads our Transportation Department with an operational mindset.
“His relationship building and communication skills are a few of his strengths, which are essential for our staff, schools, parents, and community,” she said. “We look forward to working with him in this new role.”
