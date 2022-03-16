Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon recently announced results of his office’s annual audit of the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office tax settlement, reporting that everything from the 2020 tax collection period was found to be in compliance.
According to the auditor’s release, “The auditor noted no instances of noncompliance. The auditor also noted no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses.”
Under Kentucky law, the sheriff’s office is responsible for collecting annual tax bills issued by the county. Those bills include tax rates set by the county, the school system, the Commonwealth of Kentucky and various taxing districts within the county such as the extension district and the library board.
Sheriff Matt Sanderson’s office collected approximately $30.2 million dollars in property taxes between May 16, 2020 and April 15, 2021.
Of the taxes collected, the largest beneficiary was Hopkins County Schools, which saw a gross collection of $19,054,989 for the 2020 tax year. Some $4,549,999 of the total went to the Hopkins County Fiscal Court, while the state collected $3,958,616. The remaining $2,678,694 was divided amongst the various special taxing districts in the county.
