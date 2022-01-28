Staff Report
It might be fair to say that Madisonville-native Virgle Bowles was born for the funeral business, with ties to locally owned Elliot Mortuary that go back to well before he was born. After 41 years of service to the mortuary, he recently became the facilities newest licensed funeral director.
When he was born to Harry Gene Bowles Sr. and Barbara Jean Bowles in 1966, he hitched a ride home from the hospital with Willie Mae Elliott, the owner and founder of the mortuary, and a licensed mortician.
“Every year a new child was born Ms. Elliott would transport the newborn home from the hospital,” said Bowles. “She transported eight of my nine siblings.”
In 1984, when he was just 14 years old, he landed his first job working for Elliott.
“Having no intention or idea that I would go into the funeral business (she) started me off working around the business doing odd jobs such as picking up trash out of the yard, mowing the grass, washing the hearse and limousine, and cleaning the funeral home,” Bowles said. “I would do this for a number of years until about 1984 when I was age 18.”
It was around that time that Elliott gave him a chance to move up in the business. In the 1970s and 80s, many funeral homes in western Kentucky still operated an ambulance service on the side. Like many of those, Elliott Ambulance EMT regularly transported patients for both non-emergency medical appointments and emergency room visits.
“One moment I will always remember while working on the ambulance is when we had just finished an ambulance run and were on our way back to the funeral home, when we got a call from the Regional Medical Center hospital that a patient at the hospital had just passed away,” he said. “The family was requesting Elliott’s services. While in the ambulance with Ms. Elliott, she turned to me and asked if I would go with her to the hospital morgue to make the removal. Having never done this before, of course I was afraid. However I thought about it for a few seconds and made up my mind that I would go with her to make the removal.”
It was on that trip that Bowles said his interest in the funeral business began.
“After that she asked me if I could start standing at the front door of the funeral home to greet people as they would come for wake/visitation and funeral services,” he said. “Then I started attending many funeral services with her. All along not knowing or realizing she was actually grooming me to start working in the business.”
In 1996 Elliott sold the ambulance service to the Regional Medical Center Ambulance Service. Eight years later in 2004, when Elliott passed away, Bowles and his brothers, Peter and James Bowles, acquired the nursing home.
Bowles worked along side a licensed funeral director for many years before deciding in 2018 that he wanted to go all in. Deciding that he wanted to get his own license, but not sure how to proceed, he reached out to others in the business.
“I started calling funeral homes asking if I could do an apprenticeship,” he said. “There were no openings. I was about to give up when I made a last call.”
That final call was to Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville, where he spoke to longtime funeral director Bobby Bandy. Although he said Bandy was very helpful and talked him through the process, like other funeral directors in the area, he wasn’t in a position to help.
“I thought to myself, he’s a very kind and thoughtful man, and a man of wisdom,” Bowles said. “Several months later I would call him back to officially ask if I could do my funeral director apprenticeship through him. He said he couldn’t do it but would ask his children, son (Ryan) and daughter (Amy) who are licensed funeral directors, if they would be willing to help me. They both agreed and my apprenticeship began.”
Bowles completed an apprenticeship program with Bandy Funeral Home, and at the age of 55, went for his funeral director’s examination.
“I passed the funeral director’s examination on December 15, 2021 and I’m now licensed as a Licensed Funeral Director in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, licensed by the Kentucky Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors,” Bowles said. “I look forward to serving the community in my capacity as a licensed funeral director. I will be in ministry to the community in helping all families in their time of need. I’m committed to treating every family I serve with dignity, compassion, respect, and utmost professionalism, no matter your race, sex, or religion and guided by the ethical standards of Order of the Golden Rule and welcome you to call Elliott Mortuary at any time.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.