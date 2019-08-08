More than 500 electrical customers served by either the city of Madisonville or Kentucky Utilities suffered a temporary loss of power Tuesday evening following a storm that rolled through the area around 5 p.m.
A fast-moving storm that packed high winds and lots of lightning caused damage in several spots throughout the city, according to local officials.
At East Broadway and Union streets, two large trees collapsed outside of Barry Hill's Edward Jones offices.
"We've had the trees for years, and this is frustrating," said Hill. "I'm not going to do anything until the city shows up to get the trees off of the wires because I'm not touching anything until they are cleared."
Hill wasn't alone in dealing with debris from the storm in downtown Madisonville. Chris Melton, the city's electric department supervisor, said the largest amount of outages were caused by tree damage.
When the storm was at its worst point, Melton estimated 300 city customers were without power for about an hour and a half.
"The majority of the storm damage was centered around the downtown areas as far as Center Street -- out at West Broadway and that area, and we did have minor damage out on College Drive," he said.
The College Drive damage was mostly from lightning, said Melton. Throughout Hopkins County, there were 271 KU customers without power. The outages started around 5:30 p.m., and most of their customers were restored within the hour, said KU spokesman Daniel Lowry.
"Keep in mind, when we say customer, that may not be just one person," said Lowry, "A customer could be an apartment building, or a store -- not necessarily people."
With it being the tail end of
See Storm/Page A6
severe weather season, Hopkins County Emergency Management Information Director Nick Bailey said storms like Wednesday's could happen anytime.
"The biggest thing we always stress to people is to have multiple ways to get warnings -- NOAA Weather Radio, that's one of the top ones," said Bailey. "There are also multiple apps for your smartphones, social media, FM and AM radio."
Bailey also encouraged residents to have an emergency go-kit prepared and a phone tree to reach your loved ones in the event of a tornado or an evacuation-level event happens.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.