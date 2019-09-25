Back in Time

This tennis player appears to be awaiting a serve in this undated photo from The Messenger's archives. Unclear if she was playing at the City Park courts or perhaps another court around Madisonville. Tennis has made a bit of a resurgence in the community with the recent successes of the program at Madisonville North Hopkins as more kids are picking up rackets. Courts at Madisonville Community College probably get the most play with groups gathering for both singles and doubles play on Saturday mornings and Sundays after church. If you would like to identify the player in this photo, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.

