Valentine’s Day is a day to show loved ones you care, and one local business took this one step further to show the community they cared by giving holiday balloons and roses to local nursing home residents.
Amanda White, manager, of the Madisonville Family Dollar, said they were thinking about how to get involved in the community.
“We thought, let’s see if we can donate one nursing home and take residents’ balloons to make them smile,” she said. “We are a store, but we are a small hometown store, and we care about our customers.”
Lindy Rogers, the assistant manager, said they have balloon sales every year around Valentine’s Day and thought donating balloons would be a great way to give back. Their customers even got involved when they heard what was going on.
“We have awesome customers,” she said. “Our customers have been 100% supportive of this.”
They were hoping to donate to just one nursing home in the area, but once the customers got on board, that number became four.
“I am really shocked that it got this big,” said Rogers. “We didn’t think people would go in like this the way they did.”
On Valentine’s Day, Family Dollar was able to donate balloons or roses to Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation, The Paragon of Madisonville, Hillside Center, and Brighton Cornerstone Healthcare.
Laurie Crook, the activities director at Ridgewood, said when she found out about the donation, she was surprised and happy.
“I think it will put a smile on the resident’s faces and make them happy,” she said.
During COVID, many businesses were donating items to the nursing home, but since that has died down, they haven’t had many people in the community donate. Crook said the balloons will brighten up the residents’ Valentine’s Day.
Rogers said they are hoping to do something like this every year for the nursing homes and hope they will be able to donate to all of the nursing homes in the county next year.
