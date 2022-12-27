With the arrival of snow last Thursday night, winter is officially upon us, and it will be around for at least the next few months. It is important to make sure you are prepared for potential winter weather before traveling. Staying safe on the road during these next few months is very important not only for your safety but for your loved ones and everyone else on the streets.
According to the Kentucky Department of Transportation, preparation is key. Here are some pointers that they suggest this winter season.
Be seen. The dull, cloudy days that often accompany winter driving will cut down on visibility. It is best to drive using low-beam headlights.
Prepare your vehicle. This means clearing windows, rooftops, taillights and headlights of accumulated snow, ice, mud or dirt before leaving for your destination. Fill your gas tank and be sure your windshield washer fluid includes antifreeze. Make certain your tires are properly inflated.
Maintain at least a half a tank of gas. Have a phone charger, flash light with working batteries, jumper cables and non-perishables like snacks and bottles of water.
Prep for passengers in the car, keep in mind your children. Extra wipes, diapers, formula, snacks, water and blankets are crucial if you break down on the side of the road.
Beware of black ice. Black ice gets its name from its ability to blend in with its surroundings. Be sure to use caution when traveling on bridges, overpasses or off ramps as ice can easily form here compared to other areas of the roadway. If driving at night, watch for areas of the road in which headlights reflect off, as it may be a sign of ice. If you find yourself slipping on black ice, stay calm and let your vehicle pass over it.
Buckle up. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, by wearing seat belts and and properly buckling children into appropriate car seats and booster seats, you can reduce the risk of serious injury and death in a car crash by half. The same goes for pickup trucks, SUVs and van occupants. When used in these vehicles, seat belts can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 60% and moderate-to-critical injury by 65%.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports state that on average nearly 6,000 people are killed and over 445,000 people are injured in weather-related crashes each year.
An estimated 700 of those traffic-related fatalities occur in Kentucky. In addition to fatalities, there are thousands of injuries on Kentucky roadways each year. Inclement weather like slick roads, can play a role in accidents, but these types of crashes too often occur because someone is driving unsafely for conditions.
For more information, tips or suggestions, visit the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Facebook or go to transportation.ky.gov.
