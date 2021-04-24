Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan will be presenting two sealed bids for new body cameras at the next Madisonville City Council meeting set for Monday, May 3.
Bryan previously addressed the need for new body cameras on March 15 to the Madisonville City Council Public Safety Committee presenting one option for cameras from a company called BodyWorn.
Following that presentation, Bryan discovered that the project was something that had to be bid out.
“We did some research on it, and it is a project that we are going to have to bid out. We did a bid process, and we received two sealed bids, and I will be revealing those at the next council meeting,” said Bryan.
Bryan said that one of the sealed bids received is from BodyWorn.
“One of the bids is from the company that I presented, and the other is from another reputable company,” he said.
The MPD has had their current body camera system for the past five years and has fallen behind in utilizing the technology that is available now for officers, said Bryan.
Bryan previously told committee members that the original BodyWorn contract was for five years and totals $397,000 for 30 cameras that would cover all of MPD’s patrol officers and narcotics officers.
The company requires 30% up front, which is $119,000. The remainder of the cost would be split between the rest of the years, which would be around $68,000 each year.
“What we pay for our current contract is $185,000,” said Bryan at the meeting. “It is quite a bit more, but we would get more with that system in the way of officer safety, improved communication, battery life, the automatic recording and it stays on their uniform.”
Bryan said at the 37-month mark the company comes to replace the units, which is part of the cost of the contract.
Bryan said their current camera contract is up for renewal on July 11.
