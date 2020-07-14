“There is no friend as loyal as a book,” said Ernest Hemingway.
After four months of being without dear friends, except for either online resources or curbside pick-up, patrons of the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library are finally able to come inside today.
“We are looking forward to seeing our patrons again,” said circulation supervisor Mance Chappell. “A lot of people that we love and would see every week we have not seen them since then, and we can’t wait to see them.”
Dawson Springs librarian Angel Killough said while preparing their branch to reopen, she has been anticipating opening the doors.
“I’m certainly looking forward to seeing our regular library customers again,” she said. “Definitely excited to see our regular faces again and new faces, too.”
Though both branches reopen today, they do have new guidelines inside.
Spaced out along the stacks of books are new hand sanitizer locations. Plexiglass has been installed on the counter at the entrance.
At both locations, face masks are required at all times. Chappell said they are asking everyone to respect social distancing by being six-feet away.
At the Madisonville location, only 15 patrons are allowed in the building at a time. In Dawson Springs, the capacity is eight. Both libraries have removed seating to increase spacing.
Chappell said patrons could use the seven available computers in Madisonville for one hour at a time. Killough said Dawson Springs would have five computers for patrons.
“All normal circulation will be in effect,” said Chappell. “They can check out up to 20 items at a time.”
Chappell said new books are limited to three at a time and can be checked out for 10 days.
“That’s a new policy,” he said. “We have to respect a nine-day quarantine, just so we can circulate new items for all patrons we’ve reduced the time and the number.”
Before the pandemic, Chappell said there wasn’t a limit to new items and were checked out for 21 days.
“We’ve set up a separate checkout and returns workstation. They return to the returns station, and the items get placed into our meeting room for nine days,” he said. “The morning of the tenth day, they get brought out and put back on the floor, ready to circulate.”
Madisonville opens its doors today at 10:30 a.m., and Dawson Springs begins at 10 a.m., both locations close at 5:30 p.m., according to their website.
For more information, follow their Facebook page or visit them at publiclibrary.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.