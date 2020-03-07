Before the sermon, there was a little lady who sometimes presented the “Special Music” at First Baptist Church. She could whistle the most beautiful hymn that I have ever heard. I had never considered whistling as a talent, but when you heard Martha Lou Parish do it, you changed your mind. But, whistling was only one of her talents.
She also had a gift of “Hospitality”. For 38 years, her name was associated with the finest cooking and hospitality available in the Madisonville/Hopkins County area. Her original cake and food recipes were said to be closely‐guarded secrets. She catered hundreds of private parties, club meetings and receptions. Movie stars and governors were among those who were hosted by Martha Lou Parish.
In an article about the Woman’s Book Club in the 1996 Yearbook of the Historical Society of Hopkins County, it states that “Miss Martha Lou Parish recalled the first luncheon she served to the Woman’s Book Club. It was in 1929, during the period of eight years when she and Mrs. David Ramsey served parties in the Ramsey home, where the First Baptist Church now stands.
In 1937, Martha Lou began to serve parties in her home. Individuals and clubs of the community were entertained in the Parish home on Waddill Avenue. From 1937, until her death in 1977, Martha Lou prepared and served lunch at 12 p.m. for the Woman’s Book Club. Members looked forward to meeting at Martha Lou’s where the food was prepared and served to perfection
She was a member of the First Baptist Church where she worked with the Beginner Department. In fact, in The Master Key by Patricia Harris, it states that Miss Martha Lou’s first Sunday working in the Beginner Department was Nov. 10, 1926, and she worked with the same age group for each year for over 50 years. Through the years, approximately 2,000 children enjoyed her as their teacher
In 1968, she was honored as the “Outstanding Businesswoman” in Madisonville. Leisure time for Martha Lou was devoted to travel. In her obituary in The Messenger on Oct. 31, 1977, it stated that she had visited 45 states and 38 foreign countries. She passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 1977 at the age of 71.
Essay furnished by Judy B. Adkins’ 2011 edition of “Some Women of Note from Hopkins County, Kentucky” from the Historical Society of Hopkins County.
