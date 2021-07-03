Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Friday:
Austin Gibson, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with three counts of contempt of court by witness or juror officer.
William Collins, 35, of Clay, was charged Thursday with second-degree disorderly conduct, two counts of third-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and third-degree escape.
Malachi Fields, 42, of Earlington, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Angela Willis, 43, of Cleaton, was charged Thursday with two counts of failure to appear.
Nicholas Wallace, 33, of Henderson, was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and persistent felony offender.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Samantha Belt, 30, of Providence, was charged Thursday with two counts of public intoxication.
Jessica Settle, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking.
Samantha Chapman, 35, of Central City, was charged Thursday with public intoxication.
